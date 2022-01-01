Anyswap Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $16.98 or 0.00036250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $316.47 million and $17.51 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

