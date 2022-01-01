ApeSwap Finance Market Cap Reaches $77.88 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $77.88 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.27 or 0.07840188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.53 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007811 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

