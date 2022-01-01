AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report sales of $92.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $356.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,017.67 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 147,974 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 374.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 68,173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.