Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

