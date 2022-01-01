Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $67.59 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

