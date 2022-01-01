Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.08 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.08 ($0.27). Approximately 19,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 932,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.20 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08. The stock has a market cap of £65.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.94.

Arena Events Group Company Profile (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

