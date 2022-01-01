Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 623,052 shares.The stock last traded at $93.49 and had previously closed at $92.95.
ARNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
