Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 623,052 shares.The stock last traded at $93.49 and had previously closed at $92.95.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

