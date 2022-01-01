Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Argon has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $111,224.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.78 or 0.07810249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,606.73 or 1.00173023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,374,414 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars.

