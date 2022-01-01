Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

AHH opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after buying an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

