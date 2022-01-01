ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $198,633.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.11 or 0.07889312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00074107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,825.64 or 0.99976053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007935 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.