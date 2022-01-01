ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 206,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

