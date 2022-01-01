ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 130 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $957.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.78.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.
