ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 37,838 Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,838 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RDHL. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.58 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

