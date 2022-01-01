ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $796.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $806.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.91. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $483.45 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

