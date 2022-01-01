Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $113,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 51.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -273.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

