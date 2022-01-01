Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $599,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after purchasing an additional 413,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

