Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $700,000 Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

