Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,299 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

