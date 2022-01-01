Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,471 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,625 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.