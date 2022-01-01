Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 76,304 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,304 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Q2 by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Q2 stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,502 shares of company stock worth $14,875,566. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

