AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,581.43

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,581.43 ($115.36) and traded as high as GBX 8,704 ($117.00). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,678 ($116.66), with a volume of 450,931 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($134.43) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($141.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($120.98) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($141.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £134.44 billion and a PE ratio of 106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,679.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,581.43.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

