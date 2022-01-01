Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 99,629 shares.The stock last traded at $28.93 and had previously closed at $28.90.

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $584.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.