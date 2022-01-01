AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 219,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

