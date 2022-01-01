AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading Down 0.1%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

