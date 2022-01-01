AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,543 shares during the period. AXIS Capital accounts for 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 8.38% of AXIS Capital worth $327,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

