Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Head to Head Survey

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 15.78 -$1.72 million ($0.40) -392.49 Dewey Electronics $5.15 million 0.85 $420,000.00 N/A N/A

Dewey Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -2.37% -2.26% -1.59% Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 7 1 3.00 Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $206.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Dewey Electronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud, and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

