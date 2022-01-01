Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

BNR opened at €79.58 ($90.43) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.92). The business has a 50 day moving average of €79.35 and a 200-day moving average of €81.41.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

