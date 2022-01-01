Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €79.58 ($90.43) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.92). The business has a 50 day moving average of €79.35 and a 200-day moving average of €81.41.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.