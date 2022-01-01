Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 70.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in Baidu by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Baidu by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 172,056 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.12.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

