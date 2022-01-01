Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

