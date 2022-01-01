Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Trading Down 2%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 195,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

BCSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $981.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

