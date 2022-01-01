Balancer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.98 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $128.41 million and $26.98 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.49 or 0.00039053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

