Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $54,110,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Bally’s by 12.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $14,996,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 76.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter.

BALY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.06. 389,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

