Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Bank of Ireland Group stock remained flat at $$5.80 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

