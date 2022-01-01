Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 807 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

