Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

