Bbva USA Has $403,000 Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bbva USA lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed stock opened at $359.17 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.75.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.