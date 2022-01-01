Bbva USA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bbva USA reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 146,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 73,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.