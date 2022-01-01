Bbva USA Reduces Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bbva USA reduced its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,042.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.86. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

