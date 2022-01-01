Bbva USA Sells 1,330 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

