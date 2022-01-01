Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

