Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €44.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.57) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Talanx in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €42.54 ($48.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.37. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €30.30 ($34.43) and a fifty-two week high of €42.66 ($48.48).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

