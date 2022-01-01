Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $454,999.99 and last traded at $452,700.00. Approximately 1,555 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $452,102.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $433,861.43 and a 200-day moving average of $426,245.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total transaction of $2,070,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

