Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $454,999.99 and last traded at $452,700.00. Approximately 1,555 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $452,102.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $433,861.43 and a 200-day moving average of $426,245.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total transaction of $2,070,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRK-A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.