Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 218.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $249.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.65 and a 200 day moving average of $249.78.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.