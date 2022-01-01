Bintex Futures (BNTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,823.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $61,317.53 and $41,823.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.23 or 0.07893798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.80 or 0.99642260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007927 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

