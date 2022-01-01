Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist dropped their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.79.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.