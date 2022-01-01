BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $47,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

BMRN stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

