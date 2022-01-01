Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

