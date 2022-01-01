Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $41.09 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $719.59 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $41.09 or 0.00086763 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00312806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00131901 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

