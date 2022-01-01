BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Hits $45,026.42

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, BitSend has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $45,026.42 and $12.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00287931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003457 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017025 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,016,231 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

