BlackHat Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $325,859.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 91.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.12 or 0.07822696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,519.98 or 1.00167678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007889 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

